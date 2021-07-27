Riverdale’s Betty is chainsaw-ready in trailer for season 5 return

The CW has released a full-length trailer ahead of Riverdale‘s return next month, teasing the dramatic season to come. And if this sneak peek is anything to go by we’re in for an exciting ride…

Season five took a break in March earlier this year, with the first 10 episodes airing weekly from January onwards. The mid-season finale left fans on a huge cliffhanger in regards to Jughead’s whereabouts, and we’ve been left in suspense ever since.

Judging by the new trailer, it looks as though Jughead has survived his maple mushrooms ordeal, while Betty takes matters into her own hands when it comes to tracking down Molly’s killer.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Riverdale if the trailer didn’t tease a ridiculous plot twist, and this time it involves Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her mother Penelope (Nathalie Bolt), who have started a ministry. It’s “exactly what this weird little town needs,” Penelope says in a sinister manner.

You can see the trailer for yourself right here:

The new episodes will see Ashleigh Murray reprising her role as Josie McCoy, who is back in town for unknown reasons, while the trailer also shows Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) with her newborn baby and Archie (KJ Apa) punching an unknown person whilst jumping through the air. Exciting stuff.

The long-awaited second half of season five is set to premiere on The CW in the US on Wednesday 11th August, but it’s currently unknown when it will arrive on Netflix for UK fans. Don’t panic though, we should have more news very soon and episodes tend to arrive on the streamer only a few days after their CW airdate. So we’re expecting the next instalment in August even though we don’t have a confirmed date yet.

Based on the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a teen drama starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse as a group of high school students living in the titular town.