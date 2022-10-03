Ralph performs magic in heartwarming clip from Ralph & Katie

For those unfamiliar with The A Word, the family drama introduced us to married couple Ralph (Leon Harrop) and Katie Wilson (Sarah Gordy), both of whom are living with Down's syndrome.

The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie kicks off on BBC One this week and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive look at the first episode, which sees Ralph providing marital support with style.

As a result, along with the usual pitfalls any new couple have to dodge, there are some extra considerations needed to ensure a happy lifestyle, with assistant Danny (Dylan Brady) and Ralph's mother Louise (Pooky Quesnel) among those in their support network.

Fortunately, Ralph and Katie have a positive attitude that shines out of the screen, as seen in this clip when Ralph performs a magic trick for his wife in order to boost her mood and confidence ahead of a big opportunity.

The heartwarming moment exemplifies what viewers can expect from this feel-good romantic drama, which is co-written by The A-Word's Peter Bowker and a team of emerging disabled writers chosen in partnership with BBC Writersroom.

Ralph & Katie kicks off with a double-bill on Wednesday evening, which will see the couple first dealing with a difficult houseguest and later celebrating Valentine's Day.

Ralph & Katie premieres on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday 5th October 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

