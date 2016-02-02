In the show, Trish Walker is a former child star and Jones's foster sister. Fans of the comic began speculating at the beginning of the series whether Walker would eventually transform into Hellcat — a skilled martial artist who dons an ability-enhancing suit to fight criminals.

“I try not to get ahead of myself and think about it too much, because it’s easy to get carried away and think about things,” Taylor said in the interview. "But of course, I mean, it would be amazing.

"To take it that one step further is something that, yeah, I’d love to get my teeth stuck into whatever happens to the character.”

There are already some hints dropped in series one that Hellcat could be coming; Trish begins to train in krav maga and is constantly showing how she wishes she could be a hero.

So with Jessica Jones confirmed for another season, is it possible that Hellcat could be coming soon?