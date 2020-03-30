Mundy told Entertainment Weekly, "The whole last episode starts in a very tentative way because there's fallout from things that happened in episode 9, and once it clicks into gear we didn't want it to stop until the very last possible second."

Mundy also explained his decision to give Navarro (Felix Solis) — who was responsible for Helen's death — a greater role in series three, with the character having been a bit part in the opening two seasons.

He said, "As we were breaking season 3, we originally thought we would use him less, and then we just really loved what the actor, Felix, did, and we loved grounding it as much as we could.

More like this

"Every year we like to think that our world just keeps getting bigger — but hopefully naturally so. If there's always been this pressure that's been exerted on us from the cartel and Mexico, it just felt like a natural extension to actually see it and be there.

"We want the world to grow in the same way that our characters are growing."

If the feedback from the third series is anything to go by, fans are also eager to see the world grow further, with many viewers already taking to social media to ask for a fourth series.

The good news? Mundy already has some ideas for a fourth season in the event of another renewal — claiming, "I think it will be about if the Byrdes can they turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this huge advantage, and how much will karma catch up with them if they do?"

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Ozark seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Netflix