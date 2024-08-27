Molly Windsor (Three Girls) leads the cast as Rosie, with Sex Education star Asa Butterfield co-starring as her husband, Adam, while Fra Fee (Lost Boys and Fairies) will play prisoner Sam.

Rounding out the main cast is Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) and Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as Mr and Mrs Phillips, two characters that we know nothing about at this stage.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Could they be leaders of the cult-like community that Rosie calls home?

More like this

Out of the Dust will consist of six episodes in total and commenced filming earlier this month, with directors Jim Loach (Criminal Record) and Philippa Langdale (A Discovery of Witches) attached.

The synopsis from Netflix reads: "Rosie lives with her husband Adam and daughter in a cloistered Christian community.

"The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn't have her best interests at heart.

"And, as the cracks begin to appear in her marriage, Sam presents as her saviour. But with his dark criminal past, where does the greatest danger lie – with the cult or with Sam?"

Christopher Eccleston. Johnny Ring

Ninth Doctor actor Eccleston recently impressed with a memorable supporting role in HBO's True Detective: Night Country, while Finneran earned her second BAFTA TV Award nomination for her performance in the final season of Happy Valley.

In addition to LGBTQ+ drama Lost Boys and Fairies, Fee is known for his work on the stage and for a villainous appearance in Marvel's Hawkeye, while Windsor has recently featured in Fox's War of the Worlds and Oscar-nominated film She Said.

Butterfield wrapped up a four-year run on Sex Education last year, with other credits including Prime Video's Your Christmas or Mine films and horror flick Choose or Die.

Out of the Dust is coming soon to Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.