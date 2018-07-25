But in true Our Girl style, there was plenty of jeopardy designed to threaten their union. The end of the penultimate episode had seen the abduction of Sumon – the young son of corrupt Inspector Chowdhrey and his wife Barsha – and much of the series finale followed 2 Section's attempt to recover him.

Barsha in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL

Georgie accompanied Barsha to inform her imprisoned husband of Sumon's abduction and got caught up in the blast designed to hit the Inspector. Once she'd recovered (in the arms of Captain James), 2 Section joined up with Special Forces in order to rescue the boy from the drug cartel working among the Rohingya refugee camp. The camp itself was in the throes of a cholera epidemic – which for a while took down fellow medic Ruby – but with the disease under control, 2 Section completed a daring rescue complete with explosions, shoot-outs and the odd casualty. And with the boy helicoptered to safety, it looked like the mission was completed and all was well again.

Georgie and Captain James weren't the only ones to hook up – Maisie and Rab had a long-awaited snog and sort-of proposal (about time, too). Meanwhile, Monk's girlfriend had his baby as writer Tony Grounds appeared to be tying up loose ends. That is, until he left viewers with a brutal ending as 2 Section attempted to outrun an armed and loaded cartel seeking retaliation. The last we saw they were backed into a corner and leaping off a (small) cliff. A literal cliffhanger.

More like this

Did they escape? And have more episodes been commissioned?

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL

According to the BBC, nothing is confirmed at the moment, so it doesn't look like we'll be getting answers to that ending anytime soon. Although unless Our Girl has masterminded a Rogue One-style mic-drop, we can probably assume that most if not all of 2-Section survived the chase.

When we spoke to Tony Grounds back in September 2017, he anticipated the Beeb would "wait" to see how the latest episodes were received before greenlighting more. But he was still brimming with ideas for the series.

Advertisement

"It’s not like it’s a family drama set in a sweet shop where you could run out of stories – with this one, every day there’s another story."