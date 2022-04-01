Noughts + Crosses shares first-look season 2 pics as new cast join

Season 2 will be made up of four episodes and looks set to bring the forbidden love story between Sephy, played by Masali Baduza, and Callum, played by Jack Rowan, to its conclusion.

The highly-anticipated second season of the BBC’s Noughts + Crosses adaptation is coming to screens this spring, and we now have our first look at what’s in store.

According to an official synopsis, the new season “will dive viewers straight back into the dangerous, alternate world of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novels”.

The BBC has also announced a raft of new cast members joining the series, including actor, rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah as Mensah, who is described as “a powerful and well-known TV personality whose influence stretches far across Albion”.

Meanwhile, comedian, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love will play Mensah’s co-host Chidi Abara, with whom he has a “fractious relationship”.

BBC

The BBC has also confirmed that Top Boy star Jasmine Jobson will join the series as Cara, alongside Mayuri Naidu (High Rollers) as Shashi Bandara MP, Iretiola Doyle (Madam President) as the Empress of Aprica, and Morgan Watkins (A Very English Scandal) in an unknown role.

Michael Dapaah called joining the series an “honour, especially because of how renowned Malorie Blackman’s novels are and what they represent”.

He continued: “I enjoyed watching season 1 and I’m a fan of director Koby Adom’s previous work. For me it was time to properly enter the world of acting and this was a great introduction for me.

“I wanted to show people and myself that I can play a role which isn’t so heavily comedic and can do so much more, and I found this character Mensah really entertaining, which is always a bonus.”

BBC

Returning cast members are set to include Baduza, Rowan, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kiké Brimah.

The series is produced by Mammoth Screen for the BBC and filming took place in South Africa and the UK.

Noughts + Crosses returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2022. Season 1 is available on demand at BBC iPlayer. You can buy the Noughts + Crosses book series on Amazon here.

