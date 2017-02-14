David Tennant and Olivia Colman's Alec Hardy and Ellie Miller are back to solve another crime in Broadchurch series three and with a new tale comes a new list of suspects.

Advertisement

We know Julie Hesmondhalgh's Trish Winterman will be the victim of a sex attack, which Hardy and Miller will investigate - and now we have the opportunity to set eyes on the individuals they could potentially be investigating in connection with her ordeal.

130087.a41ca8ac-cdef-4dc5-8c99-9227d8728e12

First up, Charlie Higson stars as the mysterious Ian, with Hannah Millward as Leah, who we're going to assume must be his daughter?

130098.753a3932-40cf-4b9f-a3b7-5e62d4a3af11

In the shot of the full cast they're standing right beside Julie Hesmondhalgh's Trish - does this mean they could be related to her?

And that does that rule him out of the investigation?

More like this

Sarah Parish plays Cath - who seems to work alongside Sir Lenny Henry's Ed.

130089.0a1f3559-1f74-4fc2-b5f9-22436dfc7606

Mike Bazeley appears to be a mechanic by the name of Jim Atwood and, given that he's standing with Sarah in the cast shot and pictured with her on the pier, we're guessing they're somehow linked too.

130322.e397ba16-a744-42e3-b61a-5ace67560df2

Could Ed, Cath or Jim hold the key to helping solve the case? Or could one of them be responsible for what's happened?

Or could the truth lie with Roy Hudd's David Barrett?

130095.5fd5ae47-88db-41a0-afe8-d96892e7e847

Perhaps Georgina Campbell's Katie Harford can shed some light on the situation?

130090.9eed1424-5c2f-43a4-ba1d-636cc1126475

The faces aren't all new in series 3, though.

Danny Latimer's big sister Chloe (Charlotte Beaumont) is back.

130088.f565a806-12cd-4e2c-ad5f-0e0cb3256dbe

As are her parents, Mark (Andrew Buchan) and Beth (Jodie Whitaker)

130328.08510a4e-fa27-4452-b59a-82d709fa5c90

Ellie's son, Tom, is still knocking around.

130331.757a4406-4688-4551-a378-6c6fa0ba24ee

And Alec Hardy's daughter, Daisy, is still in the picture too.

130083.3d9b82dc-38d3-42ff-ae40-bc3c224714c1

Could the answers our beloved crime-solving detectives are searching for lie with these old faces, instead of the new?

130085.6a672863-ba98-4bff-9440-5d123cef22f5
Advertisement

Broadchurch returns to ITV in February

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement