First up, Charlie Higson stars as the mysterious Ian, with Hannah Millward as Leah, who we're going to assume must be his daughter?

In the shot of the full cast they're standing right beside Julie Hesmondhalgh's Trish - does this mean they could be related to her?

And that does that rule him out of the investigation?

Sarah Parish plays Cath - who seems to work alongside Sir Lenny Henry's Ed.

Mike Bazeley appears to be a mechanic by the name of Jim Atwood and, given that he's standing with Sarah in the cast shot and pictured with her on the pier, we're guessing they're somehow linked too.

Could Ed, Cath or Jim hold the key to helping solve the case? Or could one of them be responsible for what's happened?

Or could the truth lie with Roy Hudd's David Barrett?

Perhaps Georgina Campbell's Katie Harford can shed some light on the situation?

The faces aren't all new in series 3, though.

Danny Latimer's big sister Chloe (Charlotte Beaumont) is back.

As are her parents, Mark (Andrew Buchan) and Beth (Jodie Whitaker)

Ellie's son, Tom, is still knocking around.

And Alec Hardy's daughter, Daisy, is still in the picture too.

Could the answers our beloved crime-solving detectives are searching for lie with these old faces, instead of the new?

Broadchurch returns to ITV in February