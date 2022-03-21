Well that’s the good news, folks. The not so good news? Long-time star Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has departed after five episodes, though it doesn’t look like his return has been ruled out completely , with executive producer Steven D. Binder recently explaining: “Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

The US loves a long-running police procedural - and NCIS is a prime example, with the JAG spin-off recently having landed in the US for a 19th(!) season.

Season 19 has seen a number of other cast changes including the departures of Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (Special Agent Eleanor Bishop).

Meanwhile, Meredith Eaton is returning to the show as immunologist Carol Wilson.

"We're beyond excited to be able to work with Meredith Eaton again," executive producer Steven D Binder previously said. "She's an amazing actor, who brings a wonderful energy to our show.

"Since her last guest appearance in season 11, we've been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed."

Here's everything we know about NCIS season 19 and when it's set to land in the UK.

NCIS season 19 UK release date

Bishop (Emily Wickersham) in NCIS season 18 CBS

The NCIS Major Case Response Team will return to UK screens on Wednesday 6th April, when the first three episodes will land on Disney Plus.

New episodes will then be released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.

All previous 18 seasons of the police procedural will also arrive in one go on Wednesday 6th April on the streamer. We can't wait!

Chris O'Donnell stars in NCIS: Los Angeles on Sky One/CBS SEAC

The nineteenth season of the police procedural premiered in the US a little earlier, with the first episode debuting on 20th September 2021 on CBS.

With leading man Mark Harmon's involvement up in the air for some time - not to mention the end of spin-off NCIS: New Orleans - there were fears that NCIS would be closing the case file for good.

However, to the relief of fans everywhere, NCIS was indeed renewed for a season 19 in April 2021, continuing its reign as one of the longest-running scripted shows on television.

A cancellation for the CBS network's flagship series would be a surprise, especially with the news that third spin-off NCIS: Hawaii was in the works to join the returning NCIS: Los Angeles.

NCIS season 19 cast

As detailed above, long-time star Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, does return for season 19, but only for a handful of episodes before departing from the show as a regular cast member.

What's more, as the season 18 finale hinted, Ellie Bishop is no longer be in the show after actress Emily Wickersham confirmed on social media that she would be leaving after eight years. This follows the departure of Maria Bello also, after her character Jack Sloane left mid-way through the last season to volunteer in Afghanistan.

Otherwise, most of the NCIS Major Case Response Team are back in season 19 for more criminal cases.

This includes Sean Murray as Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and David McCallum as Dr. Donald Mallard.

New cast members include The Good Wife's Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, while Arrow's Katrina Law will become a series regular after her character Special Agent Jessica Knight was introduced at the end of season 18.

New cast members include The Good Wife's Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, while Arrow's Katrina Law will become a series regular after her character Special Agent Jessica Knight was introduced at the end of season 18.

Meredith Eaton's immunologist Carol Wilson also makes a comeback in season 19. How many episodes are there in NCIS season 19?

NCIS regularly receives a full 24 episode order, but seasons 17 and 18 were shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to 20 episodes and 16 episodes respectively.

It is yet to be announced whether NCIS season 19 will return to its traditional 24-episode length, or once again have to contend with a shortened run.

