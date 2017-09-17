A friend of Muñoz told the newspaper that the scout had been travelling in the area to photograph potential locations for Narcos season four, which is set to shift its setting from Colombia to Mexico in the upcoming series.

Netflix confirmed the death of Muñoz Portal, but said in a statement that "the facts surrounding his death are still unknown."

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family," the statement read. "The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Muñoz first worked on 2004 Denzel Washington thriller Man on Fire, set in Mexico City. He went on to work as a location scout for films including James Bond's Spectre, Mel Gibson's Apocalypto, Amazon's Mozart in the Jungle and the Fast and Furious franchise.

The end of Narcos season three strongly hints that season four could be heading to Mexico, and showrunner Eric Newman told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that that was the direction the show was going.

"Past a certain point, and I think we've just reached that point in our show, Mexico became the kings of the cocaine game," he said.