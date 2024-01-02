He has returned to the backbenches since January 2023, when he was sacked as Conservative Party chairman for breaching the ministerial code by not declaring an HMRC investigation into his tax affairs when appointed by Johnson.

He ultimately paid a seven-figure tax settlement while serving as Chancellor, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said wasn't officially declared ahead of his appointment as Conservative Party chairman.

But what is his relevance to the events of Mr Bates vs The Post Office? Read on for an overview.

Why is Nadhim Zahawi in Mr Bates vs The Post Office?

(L-R) Katherine Kelly as Angela, Lia Williams as Paula and Ian Hart as Bob in Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios

While Nadhim Zahawi's guest appearance in Mr Bates vs The Post Office seems quite random given most of the show's other real-life figures are portrayed by actors, it is true that the MP did play a role in examining the scandal.

Zahawi was indeed on a Select Committee in 2015, which considered "alleged issues with the Horizon IT system and the mediation scheme set up by the Post Office to address these claims" (see UK Parliament).

As depicted in Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Zahawi gave then-CEO Paula Vennells a tough line of questioning, ultimately describing the company's handling of the unfolding situation as "a shambles".

The question remains, however, why cast the sitting MP as himself in the drama series, rather than an actor to portray him – as was the route taken with fellow Tory politician James Arbuthnot (played by Alex Jennings)?

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "In factual dramas, it is common for real-life figures – journalists, TV personalities and other public figures – to play themselves in small roles as a way of adding further authenticity to the series.

"We have chosen to feature Nadhim Zahawi – who appears in the context of a Select Committee – for this reason. The television presenter James Naughtie will also feature in the drama for the same reason."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to production company Little Gem for further elaboration on Zahawi's casting.

The Mr Bates vs The Post Office cast also includes Toby Jones as the titular campaigner, who has fought tirelessly for justice for wrongly convicted subpostmasters, plus Julie Hesmondhalgh, Ian Hart, Lia Williams and Katherine Kelly.

