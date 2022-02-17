What is My Friend Anna? Book behind Netflix hit Inventing Anna

But the Netflix drama isn’t the first time Delvey’s story has been told.

The rise and fall of Anna Sorokin (better known as Anna Delvey), the Russian-born fake German heiress who conned her way into New York society and managed to defraud hotels, banks and wealthy friends, is documented in Netflix’s new true-crime series Inventing Anna .

Rachel DeLoache Williams, who is played by Katie Lowes in the series, documented her encounters with Delvey in a 2018 essay for Vanity Fair, where she’d been working as a photo editor at the time.

She later conveyed her experiences further in a book, titled My Friend Anna, which was published in 2019.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the book behind Netflix’s hit Inventing Anna…

Rachel DeLoache Williams’s book My Friend Anna

HBO Max My Friend Anna brought the story of Sorokin’s crimes to light after it was published in 2019, following on from a Vanity Fair article also penned by Williams.

Featuring in-depth reporting from Williams and real text messages between her and Sorokin, the book chronicles the pair’s tumultuous friendship from the former’s perspective and explores how was convinced by Sorokin to pay $62,000, who promised to reimburse her – which Williams said she failed to do. As seen in Inventing Anna, Sorokin initially treated Williams to everything from fancy dinners and expensive sauna sessions to regular workout sessions with a celebrity personal trainer. But things took a disastrous turn when Sorokin invited Williams to join her on an ill-fated “all-expenses-paid’ trip to Morocco’s five-star La Mamounia hotel. When Sorokin’s credit cards mysteriously stopped working, the trip took a dark turn as the con artist began asking Rachel to front the costs which, before she knew it, had added up to more than $62,000.