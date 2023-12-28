She said: "Bridget’s car is a red version of Grace Kelly’s car in To Catch A Thief, which is one of the many cinematic Easter eggs through it.

"In the first episode, the hawk attack is a North By Northwest reference, obviously we have To Catch A Thief, Strangers on a Train.

"There’s more in the second half and then there’s other little jokes, like a lean joke about codeine because another one of the themes, keeping it current, is opiate addiction: 'Tommy Pearce is leaning like the tower of Pisa.'"

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck

This adaptation of the classic Christie novel features a stacked ensemble cast, including David Jonsson, Morfydd Clark, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews and Mathew Baynton, amongst others.

The two-part thriller was directed by Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire), and was first announced in February of this year.

Read more:

This is the latest in a string of Christie adaptations to have debuted over the festive period, with years past seeing the arrivals of And Then There Were None, The Witness For The Prosecution and The ABC Murders.

It has formed a key part of this year's Christmas schedule on BBC One, which has also included specials for shows such as Doctor Who and Call the Midwife, with new series and films including Men Up and The Tourist season 2 still to come.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Murder Is Easy is coming to BBC iPlayer from 6am on 27 December, with episode one airing on BBC One later that evening and episode two the following night. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.