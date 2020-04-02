Meet the cast of Money Heist season 4 on Netflix

Money Heist returns for season 4 with much fanfare, and many regulars are returning for the next run of the hit Netflix show.

Advertisement

The series, which follows a crack team of thieves assembled by “The Professor”, sees the gang attempt to walk away with billions of euros after a daring heist on the Royal Mint in Spain.

Here are the major characters who appear in the show, and the list of cast members who play them.

Love drama? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest drama TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

Ursula Corbero plays Tokyo

Who is Tokyo? Tokyo acts as the narrator and key character of the series. She was a small-time robber before being ‘scouted’ and brought into the Professor’s grand scale operation. Her codename matches those of the rest of the gang, based on a famous capital city.

What else has Ursula Corbero been in? Corbero’s most famed role aside from her time on Money Heist was the role of Rebeca in The Tree of Blood (2018). Her career dates back to 2005 when she starred in a series of the hit Spanish show Ventdelpla as Sara. She will soon star in Snake Eyes – a G.I. Joe spin-off – as The Baroness.

Alvaro Morte plays The Professor

Who is the Professor? The Professor is the mastermind who brought the group together in the first place. Further complicating the matter, he is the brother of Berlin.

What else has Alvaro Morte been in? Morte boasts a career dating back to 2002 on a number of Spanish TV shows including 92 episodes of El Secreto de Puente Viejo as Lucas Moliner. He starred as David Ortiz in the 2018 hit film Mirage.

Itziar Ituno plays Lisbon

Who is Lisbon? Lisbon starts out as Raquel Murillo, a police inspector tasked with bringing down the group, but ends up becoming a member – and given the Lisbon codename – in part 3 after several encounters with the Professor.

What else has Itziar Ituno been in? Ituno’s most famed role came as the lead character Lourdes in the 2014 film Flowers. She recently starred in Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City and has several more projects in the pipeline.

Miguel Herran plays Rio

Who is Rio? Rio is the boyfriend of Tokyo and is brought into the group as a hacker whizzkid. He would rather not be involved in the activities, and would prefer a quieter life at his computer desk, but given his feelings for Tokyo, he remains locked in.

What else has Miguel Herran been in? Herran juggles his time on Money Heist with another series, Elite, in which he plays Christian. The 23-year-old found fame through his first role as Dario in Nothing in Return (2015).

Jamie Llorente plays Denver

Who is Denver? Denver assumes a ‘him against the world’ attitude, introduced to him by his father Moscow. He strikes up interest in a hostage named Monica during the Royal Mint heist… and she falls in love with him.

What else has Jamie Llorente been in? Llorente also features in Elite, alongside Money Heist co-star Herran, as Nano. He featured in the 2018 film Everybody Knows as Luis.

Esther Acebo plays Stockholm

Who is Stockholm? Ta da… introducing Monica! She joins the robbers given her links to Denver and assumes the mantle of Stockholm, a nod to the Stockholm Syndrome beginnings of their relationship.

What else has Esther Acebo been in? Acebo has featured in a string of Spanish films including Los Encantados (as Amnesia Carrasco), Madrid DF (as Irene) and Baraka (as Laura Nunez).

Rodrigo de la Serna plays Palermo

Who is Palermo? Palermo, also known as the Engineer, is an old friend and partner-in-crime of Berlin.

What else has Rodrigo de la Serna been in? De La Serna was nominated for Best Supporting Actor awards at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes for his role in The Motorcycle Diaries (2004) as Alberto Granado.

Darko Peric plays Helsinki

Who is Helsinki? The veteran Serbian soldier is the brawn of the group, not to be messed with, and is mainly charged with maintaining order of the hostages during heists. He is a generally likeable character despite his tough guy demeanour and role.

What else has Darko Peric been in? Peric has starred in Mar de Plastico (2016), A Perfect Day (2015) and Ahora o Nunca (2015) throughout his career to date.

Hovik Keuchkerian plays Bogota

Who is Bogota? A metallurgy expert drafted in for part 3 as the gang plot to rob the Bank of Spain.

What else has Hovik Keuchkerian been in? Keuchkerian is a former Spanish heavyweight boxing champion who turned his hand as a comedian, writer and actor. He starred as Ojeda in the 2016 film adaptation of the Assassin’s Creed video game series alongside Michael Fassbender.

Pedro Alonso plays Berlin

Who is Berlin? He is the brother of the mastermind Professor, but carves out an infamous reputation of his own. Berlin is cold and disturbing with a clear air of superiority over and disdain for the other members of his crew.

What else has Pedro Alonso been in? Alonso starred in 136 episodes of the hit Spanish series Padre Casares as Horacio Casares between 2008 and 2015. More recently he appeared in Netflix series The Ministry of Time as Cerezo.

Alba Flores plays Nairobi

Who is Nairobi? Her specialism comes in the fields of minting and forgery, a handy tool in the arsenal for any heist crew. Behind the ‘mask’, she is a mother and this proves to be her downfall. In part 3, she is tricked into believing her son is outside by Inspector Sierra and is subsequently shot by a sniper bullet. Her fate is unknown ahead of season 4.

What else has Alba Flores been in? Flores enjoyed the role of Saray in TV series Vis a Vis between 2015-2019, though Money Heist has proven to be her biggest work to date, like many of the actors in the show.

Najwa Nimri plays Alicia Sierra

Who is Alicia Sierra? The heavily pregnant inspector is a constant thorn in the side of the Professor and his squad. As mentioned, she may have already bumped off Nairobi and is happy to use any trick in the book to rattle and enrage the usually ice cool Professor.

What else has Najwa Nimri been in? Nimri joined Flores in Vis a Vis as Zulema throughout the run of the show. Nimri is most well known for roles in Open Your Eyes (1997), Sex and Lucia (2001) and Lovers of the Arctic Circle (1998).

Enrique Arce plays Arturo Roman

Who is Arturo Roman? Arturo is the whipping boy who fans love to hate in the show. He is the Director of the Royal Mint, a hostage turned self-styled hero. He held Stockholm as a mistress before she defected to the gang, and she gave birth to his child.

What else has Enrique Arce been in? Arce played the role of a Catalan Ambassador in the History Channel show Knightfall starring Mark Hamill. He currently enjoys the role of De la Hoz in Ines del Alma Mia on Spanish TV.

Advertisement

Money Heist season 4 is out on Netflix on Friday 3rd April – check out what else is on with our TV Guide