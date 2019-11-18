One of the best Christmas movies for kids on Netflix in 2021, Klaus tells the story of a bratty postal employee who is stationed above the Arctic Circle and finds a friend in the form of a jolly, bearded local toy-maker.

The film represents one of Netflix's highest-profile ventures into the world of original animated features, and is released as part of its extensive 2019 slate of festive films – which also features Let it Snow and Holiday in the Wild.

The Klaus voice cast

Schwartzman is best known for his collaborations with oddball filmmaker Wes Anderson. Simmons is most recognisable for his role as newsman J Jonah Jameson in the Spiderman films, and for his Oscar-winning turn in 2014's Whiplash.

Jones voices Alva, a local schoolteacher who becomes Jesper's love interest. She is best known for her role as Ann Perkins in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Klaus also stars Joan Cusack (School of Rock and Let It Snow) and American comedian Norm MacDonald as two of the more prominent townspeople.

How can I watch Klaus?

Klaus was released on Netflix internationally on 15th November, 2019, and can be viewed here.

Many people clearly couldn't wait until Christmas to give Klaus a watch – and have taken to Twitter to give their reactions...

What is Klaus about?

The movie focuses on Jesper (Schwartzman), the son of a wealthy postal magnate, who has grown up spoiled and lacking ambition. Stationed to work in the North Pole, Jesper is told he must deliver 6,000 letters in a year, or else he will be cut off from his family and his inheritance.

Exploring the local town of Smeerensberg, he finds a community torn apart by bitterness and grievances. He finds a welcoming soul, however, in the figure of Klaus (Simmons), a carpenter who devotes his time to making toys for children.

As Jesper warms to his large, bearded friend, he starts to thaw the hearts of the local townspeople, and, like Ebeneezer Scrooge or the Grinch before him, Jesper soon finds himself imbued with that classic Christmas cheer.

Is there a trailer for Klaus?

Netflix's official YouTube account posted a trailer in October, which showcases some of the movie's gorgeous animation. Check it out here...