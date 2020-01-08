In total, four Strictly stars appear in the episode (all as victims and suspects in the latest murder spree to plague the fictional English county), and each of them were finalists during their respective appearance on the show.

The actors are series 6 winner Tom Chambers (Casualty, Holby City), series 11 runner-up Natalie Gumude (Coronation Street), Danny Mac (Hollyoaks), who was a finalist in series 14, and former Steps star Faye Tozer, who made the final three in series 16.

The episode will apparently focus on the suspicious death of a professional dancer, who was not competing in Midsomer’s Paramount Dance Extravaganza but should have been. It all sounds almost as dramatic as one of Bruno Tonioli’s judging comments…

More like this

Advertisement

The episode will air on Tuesday 21st January at 8pm on ITV