The one-off film stars Kate Winslet in the title role, as a mother struggling to connect with her daughter Freya while also growing increasingly concerned about Freya's mental health.

Channel 4's anthology series I Am is back, with a brand new feature length instalment from director Dominic Savage, I Am Ruth .

The drama has a limited cast, with most time spent focusing on the central relationship. But who plays Freya in I Am Ruth and what might you have seen her in before?

Read on for everything you need to know about I Am Ruth star Mia Threapleton.

Who is Mia Threapleton?

Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth. Joss Barratt/Channel 4

Mia Threapleton is an actress and the daughter of Kate Winslet. She appears in I Am Ruth with her mother, with the pair playing mother and daughter Ruth and Freya.

Her father is Jim Threapleton, Winslet's first husband, and she has two half-brothers on her mother's side - Joe Mendes (who goes professionally by Joe Anders and co-stars in I Am Ruth), and Bear Blaze Winslet. She also has two half-sisters on her father's side, Olivia and Georgia.

How old is Mia Threapleton?

Mia Threapleton is 22 years old.

She was born on 12th October 2000.

What has Mia Threapleton previously starred in?

Mia Threapleton in Dangerous Liaisons. STARZ

Threapleton previously appeared in A Little Chaos as Helene when she was just 14, and in 2020 starred in the film Shadows alongside Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses) and Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands).

Earlier this year, she appeared in the major role of Rose in STARZ series Dangerous Liaisons, a period drama which also stars Lesley Manville (The Crown) and Paloma Faith (Pennyworth). The series has been renewed for a second season.

What has Mia Threapleton said about her role in I Am Ruth?

Kate Winslet as Ruth and Mia Threapleton as Freya in I Am Ruth. Joss Barratt/Channel 4

Threapleton has spoken positively about working with her mother on I Am Ruth, saying: "This was the first time that we have ever worked together. She has been my mum for 21 years but we’ve never worked together and it was really fun actually. It was really good fun and really enjoyable."

She also added that the fact they are a real mother and daughter playing those roles "helped in a way because the chemistry, the connection, the emotional bond between us as a mother and daughter who are very close to each other, was already there".

Speaking about working with director Dominic Savage, Threapleton called the experience "extremely unique".

She added: "I’m still extremely new to this industry and I feel so grateful any time I get an opportunity to do any work at all. To then be presented with this type of opportunity to really be part of the creative process and to be able to talk so freely and openly about creative ideas, thoughts or opinions has been really fantastic.

"Dominic as a director is very calm. He is a very calm, thoughtful man. The way he directed me, I could tell he really thought through what he was saying. I felt as though he was understanding the mutual passion we both had to make this feel as authentic and real as possible."

I Am Ruth will air on Thursday 8th December at 9pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

