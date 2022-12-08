Winslet stars alongside her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton in this fictional story of a mother and daughter struggling to connect, as the daughter becomes more withdrawn due to an unhealthy obsession with social media.

Dominic Savage's I Am series is returning to screens, for its first feature-length instalment I Am Ruth , starring and co-written by Kate Winslet.

The film features a small cast, with the majority of the drama focussed on the central relationship. However, who else stars in I Am Ruth, and who do they play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of I Am Ruth.

Kate Winslet plays Ruth

Kate Winslet as Ruth in I Am Ruth. Joss Barratt/Channel 4

Who is Ruth? Ruth is a middle-class single mother, living in the suburbs with her daughter Freya. Her son has just gone away to university when her relationship with Freya starts to fray.

Where have I seen Kate Winslet before? Acclaimed actress Kate Winslet is perhaps most famous for her role as Rose in 1997's Titanic, but has also had major roles in films including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, The Reader, Steve Jobs and many more. Last year, she starred in HBO series Mare of Easttown, and soon will be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. She has been nominated for seven Oscars (winning one) and eight film BAFTAs (winning three).

Mia Threapleton plays Freya

Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth. Joss Barratt/Channel 4

Who is Freya? Freya is Ruth’s 17-year-old daughter, who at the start of the film has begun retreating into herself and clashing more frequently with her mother, Ruth. Ruth later discovers that Freya has formed a destructive addiction to social media.

Where have I seen Mia Threapleton before? Threapleton is the daughter of Kate Winslet and her first husband Jim Threapleton. She has previously appeared in the films A Little Chaos and Shadows, as well as the series Dangerous Liaisons. She is also set to appear in upcoming Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers.

Joe Anders plays Billy

Joe Anders Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Billy? Billy is Ruth's eldest child, who has recently gone off to university. After he leaves, Ruth and Freya's relationship gradually begins to fall apart.

Where have I seen Joe Anders before? Anders is the son of Kate Winslet and her second husband, director Sam Mendes, and I Am Ruth is his first on-screen credit. He is soon set to appear in the film Bonus Track.

Additional cast

I Am Ruth also stars additional cast members in supporting roles, including Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty, The Witcher) as Miguel, Ruth's trainer and Seroca Davis (Doctor Who, Call the Midwife) as her friend Paula.

Meanwhile, as is often the case with the I Am series, some non-professional actors appear in the series in small roles. Simon Kingsley-Pallant is a teacher who used to teach Threapleton, and appears as Freya's teacher. Meanwhile, Suzy Charlton is a real-life doctor playing a GP, and child psychologist Laverne Antrobus appears as Ruth's colleague.

Here's a full list of the additional cast for I Am Ruth:

Royce Pierreson as Miguel

Seroca Davis as Paula

Simon Kingsley-Pallant as Simon

Suzy Charlton as Doctor

Laverne Antrobus as Colleague

Read more: I Am Ruth review: Kate Winslet is heartbreaking in powerful drama

I Am Ruth will air on Thursday 8th December at 9pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

