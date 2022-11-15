An exclusive first look at the season unveils the fractured bond between the pair, while hinting at Freya's struggle with mental health and Ruth's attempts at helping her through it.

The latest season of Channel 4's I Am series, I Am Ruth, explores the strained relationship between Kate Winslet's Ruth and her daughter Freya, played by Winslet's real-life daughter Mia Threapleton.

Created by BAFTA winner Dominic Savage, the drama is also co-authored by Winslet, following in the footsteps of the series's predecessors which also saw their lead actors contribute ideas. Winslet's episode, however, marks the first feature-length entry to the series.

Channel 4 said Savage and Winslet have devised a story "for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," calling it an "honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter's increasingly strained relationship".

We can get glimpses of this in the trailer, including how Freya's relationship with social media affects her mental health and Ruth's attempts to help her navigate it.

Previous episodes of Channel 4's I Am series, all of which are named after their lead actress's main character, have seen the likes of Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) star.

I Am Ruth will air later this year on Channel 4.

