The BAFTA, Oscar and Emmy winner Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) will appear opposite her daughter Mia Threapleton (Shadows) in season 3's first instalment, which is titled I Am Ruth.

Kate Winslet will star in the first feature-length episode of Dominic Savage’s I Am anthology series , which is returning to Channel 4 for a third season.

Created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Savage (The Escape), the stories for each episode are mostly improvised and based on ideas contributed by the lead actor. As with previous seasons, each instalment in the series will be named after its lead character.

The series debuted in 2019, with Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah, and became Channel 4's most successful new 10pm drama in six years.

The second season, which landed in 2021, starred Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle, and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.

Season 3 will once again include three female-led anthology films, though details about the second and third instalment are yet to be announced.

Read on for everything you need to know about Channel 4's I Am season 3.

I Am season 3 release date speculation

Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria

A release date for I Am season 3 is yet to be announced.

However, filming on I Am Ruth will start at the end of April for three weeks, so we might not have too long to wait…

Speaking about the series' return, Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4. Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama at Channel 4, added: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the ground-breaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.

"The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth. I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.”

Richard Yee, Executive Producer and co-founder of Me+You, said: “We’re excited about renewing our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most distinctive filmmakers working today, and thrilled to be working with Kate Winslet, one of the finest actors of her generation.

"Their collaboration in the first ever feature-length episode of I Am promises to be truly special. We’re grateful for the platform and support Channel 4 have given us for this powerful series of films.”

What is the I Am season 3 plot?

Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah

We don’t have many details about what will happen in I Am season 3 yet, only that Kate Winslet will portray a character named Ruth in her standalone episode, co-starring opposite her daughter Mia Threapleton.

Details of the other two episodes in the trilogy are expected to be announced at a later date.

We can't wait!

I Am season 3 cast: Who will be in the Channel 4 series?

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown HBO

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) is the first confirmed female lead.

She’ll co-star in the first instalment opposite her daughter Mia Threapleton (Shadows, Dangerous Liaisons).

More casting details are expected to be announced in due course.

Is there a trailer for I Am season 2?

Lesley Manville in I Am Maria Channel 4

Sadly, there’s no trailer for I Am season 2 yet, given that filming on the project is yet to kick off.

But watch this space!

Season 1 and 2 of I Am are available to stream on All 4.