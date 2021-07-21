I Am season 2: release date, cast, trailer and news for Channel 4 anthology series

Dominic Savage’s I Am anthology series returns for a second season on Channel 4, starring Suranne Jones (Vigil) among the female-led cast.

Advertisement

Each instalment features a different lead actress, who collaborates on the episode’s creation alongside Savage, tackling issues that have a personal resonance to them.

Suranne Jones said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am. Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on.

“I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley. I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

The first series of I Am starred Samantha Morton (Harlots), Gemma Chan (Humans) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), with Morton’s performance earning her a television BAFTA nod for Best Leading Actress.

Read on for everything you need to know about I Am season two.

I Am season 2 release date

There’s no confirmed release date yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

I Am season 2 plot

We don’t have many details yet, only that Suranne Jones will play a character called Victoria in her standalone episode.

Dominic Savage says, “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”

I Am season 2 cast

Suranne Jones (best known for playing the leads in both Doctor Foster and Gentleman Jack) is the only confirmed female lead at the moment, co-starring opposite Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof) in I Am Victoria.

I Am season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for I Am Victoria, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Advertisement

Series one of I Am is available to stream on All 4. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.