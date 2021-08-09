Join RadioTimes.com’s Q&A with Letitia Wright, Dominic Savage and the cast and creators behind I Am Danielle

With series two of Dominic Savage’s star-studded anthology drama I Am… airing now on Channel 4, RadioTimes.com will be holding a Q&A with the cast and creators of I Am Danielle ahead of its premiere on Thursday.

The second film in the series stars Black Panther’s Letitia Wright as the titular Danielle, a career-focused photographer who meets model Michael (C.J. Beckford) and begins to fall in love with him.

While Michael seems to be the perfect boyfriend, Danielle soon discovers he’s been hiding a disturbing secret and must decide whether she can still love him after this betrayal of trust.

RadioTimes.com‘s I Am Danielle Q&A will premiere on the Radio Times Facebook page at 8pm on Wednesday 11th August ahead of the episode airing on Thursday 12th at 9pm on Channel 4.

Letitia Wright, C.J. Beckford, series creator Dominic Savage and producer Krishnendu Majumdar will be joining RadioTimes.com writer Lauren Morris to chat about the filming process and reveal behind-the-scenes secrets from the hour-long drama.

The latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Series two of the partly-improvised drama is available to stream in full on All4, with Suranne Jones and Lesley Manville starring in the show’s two other episodes which explore themes of mental health and empowerment respectively.

Suranne Jones recently spoke to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, revealing that she drew on her experience of anxiety and depression when creating I Am Victoria with Dominic Savage, and that “a lot of stuff was cut out” of the final product.

The first series of I Am, which aired in 2019, starred Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton and Gemma Chan and explored issues including coercive relationships, poverty and fertility.

