In fact, it was on the set of the satirical comedy that Woodall found love – and began dating fellow actor Meghann Fahy, with the couple confirming their relationship at the end of last year.

Fahy, 33, portrayed Daphne Sullivan, who was visiting the White Lotus hotel in Italy with her husband Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). Woodall appears as Jack, a guest at the hotel who is on holiday with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Despite her shallow outwards appearance in The White Lotus, there’s more to Daphne than meets the eye.

But what do we know about the star playing her? Read on for everything you need to know about Fahy.

Who is Meghann Fahy?

Theo James as Cameron and Meghann Fahy as Daphne in The White Lotus season 2. HBO

Fahy is an actress who is best known for her appearances in The White Lotus and as fashion assistant Sutton Brady on the Freeform series The Bold Type.

How old is Meghann Fahy?

The star is 33 years old.

What has Meghann Fahy previously starred in?

Meghann Fahy as Daphne in The White Lotus season 2. HBO

Fahy’s first role was as Hannah O'Connor in the soap One Life to Live.

But it was her role as Sutton in The Bold Type that really launched her to fame.

She went on to appear in The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, Law & Order: Specials Victims Unit and Blue Bloods.

Most recently, she appeared in the 2024 film Your Monster.

Is Meghann Fahy dating Leo Woodall?

Yes, after months of keeping their rumoured romance away from the public eye, Fahy and Woodall finally confirmed their relationship back in November 2023.

Fahy and Woodall started dating after meeting on the set of The White Lotus season 2, even though they never shared the screen together because their storylines were completely separate.

What has Meghann Fahy said about The White Lotus?

Meghann Fahy as Daphne and Will Sharpe as Ethan in The White Lotus season 2. HBO

Speaking about her character Daphne and her hidden depths, she previously told ELLE: "She’s definitely a mixture of a few people that I either know, or know of. She's like a 'zen mummy' that you see on Instagram."

She added: "These beautiful women wearing flowing $800 (£661) floral dresses who always have a baby on a hip. They have all these kids, and just look so effortless and fun. Everything just seems simple for her, from the outside."

The White Lotus season 3 is set to follow a new batch of hotel guests in an exclusive Thailand resort, and will feature a largely new cast.

However, speaking to Deadline while attending Film Festival for the release of Your Monster, Fahy hinted that her character could appear later down the line.

“He [White] did once say that he’d like to do an episode with Theo [James], me and the couple from the first season – Alex [Daddario] and Jake [Lacy]; the four of us on a boat. Just one episode of that.”

Is Meghann Fahy on Instagram?

Yes, the star can be found at the handle @meghannfahy.

At present, she has over 900k followers.

Is Meghann Fahy on Twitter?

Yes, Fahy is on Twitter and can be found at the handle @MeghannFeghann.

She currently has over 20k followers.

