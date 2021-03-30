The Bold Type season 5 release date: Cast, plot and latest news about next series

We’ve all heard what must happen to good things – sadly, they come to an end.

Advertisement

And for fans of The Bold Type, unfortunate news broke in January that the comedy-drama series, following three young women carving their way in the media world of New York City, is finishing with its fifth season.

Up until earlier this year, the show was exclusively available for UK viewers on Amazon Prime Video, but is now also streaming on Netflix, bringing a new wave of fans and excitement around the characters and their antics at Scarlet magazine.

Luckily, there will be one last run of episodes to wrap things up and help us all say goodbye. Here’s all we know about The Bold Type’s fifth and final season.

When is The Bold Type season 5’s release date?

The Bold Type’s final outing is currently in production, with the cast completing their first table reads for the season in January. They were held remotely, as is now the norm for many programmes and films due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

An exact release date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but according to TV Line, season five will premiere later this year. However, it’ll be a short but sweet goodbye – the season will only be six episodes long, as opposed to last season’s 16.

Freeform

What can viewers expect in season 5 of The Bold Type?

The start of the coronavirus pandemic meant that production of the fourth series came to a sudden halt in 2020 and cut short the season by two episodes, So, clearly, there are some open plot points that viewers would love to see addressed.

Magazine stylist Sutton and her husband Richard hit some heartbreaking marital woes in season four, as not long after walking down the aisle she revealed that she didn’t want to have children. With this being something of a deal-breaker in his eyes, he walked out on the marriage.

Devastated, Sutton went to stay with her mother to lick her wounds and ultimately hooked up with her married high-school sweetheart.

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser has confirmed that Sutton and Richard’s issues will be revisited in these future episodes, and fans of the couple will be happy to learn that these differences don’t necessarily mean the end of their relationship.

Speaking to TV Line, Hauser explained: “They haven’t hit real, huge roadblocks before. I’m hopeful that they’ll get to know themselves better, and we’ll see. I certainly don’t think the door is closed forever. But we’ll all discuss it in season five.”

Last season also saw Kat ending things with conservative Christian girlfriend Eva over text, telling her that their relationship was too complicated to continue.

Elsewhere, we saw Jane challenging Jacqueline’s decision to squash an inappropriate workplace story, as well as tackling her feelings for a colleague.

With this being the last time viewers will get a peek into these characters’ lives, it’s fair to assume that these loose ends will be tied up over the course of the final season.

The Bold Type season 5 cast: Who’s returning?

Fans can rest assured that the core three characters will be back to close the book: Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady-Hunter.

Melora Hardin will also return as magazine boss Jacqueline Carlyle, as well as Stephen Conrad and Matt Ward, who play Scarlet workers Oliver Grayson and Alex Crawford.

Nikohl Boosheri will reprise her role as Kat’s ex-girlfriend Adena for multiple episodes later in the season.

The Bold Type season 5 trailer

There’s no trailer for this season as of yet, but stay tuned as we’ll update this page as soon as there is one. Until then, here’s a sneak peek of the cast at the Zoom table-read for the first episode of season five, titled ‘Trust Fall’.

Advertisement

The Bold Type season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix soon. Until then, you can catch up on all four seasons right now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub.