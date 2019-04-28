Speaking on a panel at Bafta Television: The Sessions, Graham revealed: "I'm dyslexic so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices.

"I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it's the first time I'm saying it."

Graham is nominated for a Bafta in the best supporting actor category for his role in Save Me, is about to star in The Virtues and is set to appear in the forthcoming movies Rocketman, The Irishman and Greyhound.

His wife has made some “good choices”, indeed.

