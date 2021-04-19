Line of Duty rakes in almost 10 million viewers with dramatic cliffhanger

Accessibility Links

The BBC One drama was the second most-watched show of the weekend.

Line Of Duty - Ep 5

Published:

Last night’s Line of Duty reeled in a staggering number of viewers during its live broadcast, with almost 10 million fans left gripped by Kate Fleming and Ryan Pilkington’s tense stand-off.

Viewing figures can reveal that Line of Duty was the most viewed show across all terrestrial channels on Sunday night, with 9.92 million tuning in to watch the sixth season’s fifth episode.

The detective drama was the second most-watched title of the weekend after the broadcast of Prince Philip’s funeral on BBC One, which peaked at 11.25 million viewers on Saturday.

Line of Duty fans were left on a major cliffhanger last night, after Kate Fleming was lured to an abandoned car park by Jo Davidson to find the OCG’s Ryan Pilkington waiting for her with murderous intent.

While both pulled their guns on one another and shouted to drop their weapons, the screen cut to black before we heard two gun shots and the titles began rolling.

Fans are now desperate to find out whether Kate survived the stand-off – although Ted Hastings himself Adrian Dunbar revealed on Good Morning Britain this morning that fans had already been given a “very big clue” about the outcome.

“There is a clue out there as to what happens next and the Line of Duty fans know,” he teased cryptically.

Line of Duty continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

