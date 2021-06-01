Line of Duty star challenges Jed Mercurio to “sort out Osbourne” in future episodes

Fans of Line of Duty were divided over the final episode of series six, which (spoiler alert) saw Ian Buckells unmasked as the mysterious Fourth Man, the last of four bent coppers AC-12 have been chasing down all these years.

Advertisement

Left open-ended, however, was the story of Chief Constable Phillip Osbourne who had long been top of many people’s lists to turn out to be ‘H’.

In a new interview with WalesOnline, Osbourne actor Owen Teale has now issued a challenge to Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio: give the character his comeuppance.

With the future of the series still up in the air, series seven as yet unconfirmed, it’s not known whether or not Osbourne’s storyline will be revisited.

“They say the whole story is finished, I’m not sure if it is you know,” Teale told the publication. “There’s a hell of a lot of people in shops and in the street [saying], ‘No no [Ian Buckells is] not H. There’s no way he had that power over AC-12 over six series, it’s because he’s the fall guy. Your character is number one!'”

“I agree with them,” the actor revealed, “and I want to know if Jed Mercurio is going to do something about it. Sort out Osbourne!”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Whether or not dodgy copper Osbourne ever does have to face the music (AC-12) is down to Mercurio, who has remained coy when it comes to the possibility of more episodes of Line of Duty.

Advertisement

All series of Line of Duty are available to catch up now on iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.