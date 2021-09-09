Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar tease seventh season

Martin Compston has hinted at the possible return of Line of Duty after the series won Best Drama at the National Television Awards this evening.

Speaking at a press conference after the BBC One show picked up the win, Compston said, when asked how often he’s asked about Line of Duty’s return: “You know what, I think it’s a great thing.

“As soon as I go out with anybody, they ask me for a selfie and it means people love what we’re doing. It can get repetitive in some ways but I never take that stuff for granted; that means what we’re doing is going well.

“The reaction to the last episode, especially, because it means people are so invested in what we’re doing. And I’ve been doing this for 10 years and the audience keeps getting bigger, people want this to come back and you know, Mr Mercurio, he does everything for a reason, so who knows?” he teased.

Later on in the evening, Line of Duty was awarded the NTA for Special Recognition, with the cast once again returning to the stage to accept.

Adrian Dunbar also made an appearance via video link, pitching in with his thanks to the cast and crew for making the drama what it is.

In addition to expressing his gratitude, the Ted Hastins actor also threw the fans a bone.

“As Martin says,” he teased. “Who knows? We might be back.”

As of yet, there is no official word on whether Line of Duty season six will be the series’ last, but the stars and creator Jed Mercurio have himself have chosen not to rule anything out.

Line of Duty is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.