Line of Duty season 7 isn’t confirmed – but BBC boss is “looking forward” to discussing show’s future

Fans of BBC One’s Line of Duty are itching to know whether the drama will return for a seventh series and, while there’s no definitive answer yet, the broadcaster’s Chief Content Officer has teased there are discussions to be had about the show’s future.

Advertisement

Charlotte Moore, the BBC Chief Content Officer, has said she’s “looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next” and “what the future of the series might be”.

Speaking to The Independent, Moore said yesterday: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it’s no surprise that last night’s jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.”

Describing show creator Jed Mercurio as “a master of his craft”, Moore added: “I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While the broadcaster is yet to confirm whether Line of Duty will be back for a seventh series, rumours were rife on social media yesterday after journalist and presenter Giles Coren said in a now-deleted tweet: “A friend of mine was cast in series 7 last week. There’s no secret.”

RadioTimes.com understands rumours that casting for season seven has already begun are untrue.

Advertisement

The series finale became the most-watched TV episode of the year after 12.8 million viewers tuned in to find out who ‘H’, or ‘the Fourth Man’, really was.