The showrunner revealed on Twitter that he made an invisible appearance in the series, driving a car that was being followed by Detective Chief Inspector Tony Gates (Lennie James) and Jackie Laverty (Gina McKee).

Tweeting last night, he posted a screenshot from the show and wrote, "My only cameo appearance in #LineofDuty was invisible. I'm driving the grey Golf in front of @RealLennieJames and Gina McKee.

"No one on set knew the route we'd recce'd so Lennie followed me through the streets of Birmingham while they filmed the scene in the car behind."

While the repeats are keeping fans happy for now - and winning over some new converts into the bargain - viewers will be eager for new episodes of the show, with production having been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And speaking during a live Q&A with RadioTimes.com on Monday, Mercurio said that filming was due to get started again soon and there were still hopes that the series could wrap before Christmas.

"We do [know the date], it won’t come as a surprise to us," he said. "There are a few things to figure out, but we’re working towards a day… I know a date has been talked about in the press, but as usual they got it wrong.”

He added: “We are working towards a day and if we can get over all the hurdles we will be back filming.”

