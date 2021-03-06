Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson teases what he wants from season 6: “More tragedy, more tears, more deaths”

If you’re eagerly awaiting the upcoming sixth series of Line of Duty, then you’re not alone – millions of fans of Jed Mercurio’s beloved crime drama are counting down the days until they can be reunited with AC-12.

And among those fans is none other than former star Craig Parkinson, who played corrupt cop Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan on the first three series of the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Parkinson revealed he has high hopes for the new run, saying, “With clarity and distance I can watch the show as every other person can – as a fan. I can’t wait for season six, it’s going to be fantastic.”

And he said that, although he’s sure someone from the show would fill him in on details if he asked, he’d rather go into the series knowing as little as the rest of the fanbase.

“I don’t really want to know,” he said. “Obviously I’m sure I’d be able to get it out of somebody, but that takes away the fun of the show.”

As for what he wants to see happen in the new series, Parkinson laughed, “More tragedy, more tears, more deaths!

“No, I’m just happy to go along with whatever is being rolled out. And no doubt it’s going to have the audience on the edge of their seat no matter what happens with the story, because that’s the way the show is and that’s the way Jed is – and I’m as excited as everybody else.”

The BBC has confirmed that Line of Duty season six will premiere on Sunday 21st March, so there’s not too long to wait.

This season’s guest star will be Kelly Macdonald, who will play DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12”.

And of course the main Line of Duty cast from the previous five seasons will also be back – with Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar returning as Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming and Ted Hastings respectively.

Line of Duty series 2 is currently repeating on Saturday nights on BBC One, and series 6 will begin airing on 21st March.