Filming in tropical paradise isn't always heavenly as it looks, though. Holidaymakers joke about shark attacks but in that part of the world you're more likely to die from falling coconuts.

Fortunately, there was a safety officer on hand to make sure all went well coconut-wise for the cast and crew of the eight-part series.

His name? Shikane Champagne.

His job? To clock which way the wind was blowing and spray-paint coconut-drop zones around trees bearing potential missiles.

Who said working was a drag?

Tatau begins on April 12th on BBC3

