Life was a beach for cast and crew of exotic new BBC3 drama Tatau
Filming the mysterious new series required a minder to protect everyone...from falling coconuts
Upcoming BBC3 drama Tatau follows two British backpackers who run into otherworldly trouble in the Cook Islands. Their nightmare begins when one of them has a vision after imbibing a sacred local drink used in Maori rituals.
Unsurprisingly, the cast and crew all rather enjoyed the shoot on Rarotonga, the largest of the Cook Islands and a honeymoon destination of choice for New Zealanders.
Filming in tropical paradise isn't always heavenly as it looks, though. Holidaymakers joke about shark attacks but in that part of the world you're more likely to die from falling coconuts.
Fortunately, there was a safety officer on hand to make sure all went well coconut-wise for the cast and crew of the eight-part series.
His name? Shikane Champagne.
His job? To clock which way the wind was blowing and spray-paint coconut-drop zones around trees bearing potential missiles.
Who said working was a drag?
Tatau begins on April 12th on BBC3
