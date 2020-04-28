The Last Kingdom: Join our live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and executive producer Nigel Marchant
Get more insight into the latest season of Netflix's historical epic with this exclusive event.
Published:
If you’re a fan of The Last Kingdom, you won’t want to miss a special live Q&A with the cast and creative team – taking place this week on the Radio Times Facebook page.
Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Eliza Butterworth (Lady Aelswith) and executive producer Nigel Marchant will be taking part in the live stream, to discuss the thrilling historical drama’s latest season on Netflix and revealing behind-the-scenes secrets.
The Q&A session will take place live at 8:30pm on Thursday 30th April on the Radio Times Facebook page – fans will be able to submit questions in advance through our social media channels using the hashtag #RTLastKingdom.
The Last Kingdom season four sees Uhtred finally return to his ancestral lands of Bebbanburg in a daring bid to reclaim it, but things don’t go exactly to plan. Meanwhile, in Wessex, Lady Aelswith finds herself an unwelcome presence in the palace as her young son, King Edward, attempts to rule without accepting her counsel.
RadioTimes.com gave the brand new episodes a four star review, stating that “season four successfully ushers in a new era for Wessex”.
Dreymon and Butterworth have starred in The Last Kingdom since the first season debuted back in 2015, while Marchant has previously served as producer on ITV’s hit period drama Downton Abbey.
The Last Kingdom season 4 is streaming now on Netflix