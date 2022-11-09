I Am Ruth is a feature-length instalment of the female-led drama anthology series I Am , created by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage.

Channel 4 has released a first look image at Kate Winslet starring alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton in new drama I Am Ruth.

Like previous instalments in the series, the storyline for I Am Ruth was developed and co-authored by Savage and the episode's star, in this case Winslet.

The Oscar-winning actress will also play the title character, a loving and concerned mother who witnesses her teenage daughter Freya (Mia Threapleton) retreating into herself as she becomes more and more consumed by the pressures of social media.

The drama is described as "a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people" and promises to offer "an honest and authentic portrayal of a mother and daughter’s increasingly strained relationship".

"The collaborative and sensitive way in which Dominic Savage goes about creating and filming each episode of I Am is challenging, rewarding and completely immersive," said Winslet. "The actors become these roles, and there is simply no room for pretending.

"It's a working environment that any actor would give anything to be a part of, and I can safely say with my hand on heart that I will never forget the things we learnt as we made this piece. The low key, quiet nature in which we put this together is how I aspire to work all the time.

"Often creative environments can be big and overwhelming, but part of Dominic's directorial process is to keep things to a bare minimum and just focus on the actors and the world we are creating alongside him, and with his unwavering support. It was a privilege and an inspiration to work with Dominic Savage. He's simply extraordinary."

Savage himself added: "Creating I Am Ruth for Channel 4 has been an honour as well a sublime creative experience for me. Collaborating closely with the incredible Kate Winslet to bring this important story surrounding child mental health to the screen has been an absolute highlight of my filmmaking career.

"It encapsulates everything that I love about making drama - experimental, raw, instinctive, with fearless acting, and above all, about something that affects all of us in some way. I believe that many parents and children will relate to our story of immense difficulty and hope."

Suranne Jones previously starred in 2021's I Am Victoria Channel 4

I Am Ruth, a two-hour long drama, will be executive produced by Savage, Winslet and Richard Yee of Me + You Productions, and produced by Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar and Josh Hyams.

The BAFTA-winning I Am series launched in August 2019, with Vicky McClure starring in I Am Nicola. Further instalments have included I Am Kirsty starring Samantha Morton, I Am Hannah starring Gemma Chan, I Am Victoria starring Suranne Jones, I Am Danielle starring Letitia Wright, and I Am Maria starring Lesley Manville.

I Am Ruth will be followed by further outings for the series, with details of future episodes yet to be announced.

I Am Ruth will air later this year on Channel 4.

