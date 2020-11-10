John Boyega planning another project with Steve McQueen after BBC One’s Small Axe

John Boyega and writer-director Steve McQueen are planning to work on another project together, following the success of their collaboration on a film for BBC One’s Small Axe.

Advertisement

Red, White and Blue tells the true story of Black police officer Leroy Logan (Boyega), who joined the force in the 1980s amid an atmosphere of racist abuse and opposition from his own father.

His story is one of many depicted in the anthology series, which is comprised of five individual films, each one offering a snapshot of a pivotal moment in Black British history.

Speaking at a virtual press event, Boyega had nothing but good things to say about his time with McQueen, stating that he would like to work with the Academy Award-winning filmmaker “several different times” after Small Axe.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Boyega said: “I like the man, that’s the first fundamental thing. I like the human, I like what he stands for and the way he thinks. I like how charming he is, how loving he is, and I like that he’s in touch with his masculine and his feminine [sides], he’s a very balanced individual.”

The actor is confident that the success of Small Axe will lead to more stories about Black British history, which has historically been underrepresented in film and television.

In fact, Boyega and McQueen are already thinking ahead to their next project together, although the former Star Wars actor stopped short of revealing exactly what it will be.

He added: “I’ve been talking to Steve, we’re going to work with each other again and we’re going to do something here at home. So it’s inspired much more of these kinds of collaborations which is great.”

BBC

McQueen echoed his enthusiasm, promising viewers that they will see Boyega in “a whole new light” when Red, White and Blue airs on BBC One.

“John was always in my mind to play Leroy,” the director said in a document to the press. “He’s someone I’ve wanted to work with for a long time and this felt like the perfect opportunity. I’m really excited for audiences to see him in this film.

“This is a new actor on the scene, as far as I’m concerned. You’ve not seen John as a mature man as you do in this role. Audiences will be able to see him in a whole new light, a whole new person and a really great actor at his peak.”

Boyega has previously made it clear that he’s “moved on” from Star Wars, after portraying stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn across The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and last year’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Advertisement

Small Axe premieres on Sunday 15th November on BBC One. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.