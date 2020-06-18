Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio to guest on Question Time

Jed Mercurio, the screenwriter behind hits like Bodyguard to Line of Duty, will join the socially-distanced panel on tonight’s Question Time on BBC One.

Mercurio will feature alongside Labour’s Lisa Nancy, Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson, and businessman and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, while a government representative is yet to be confirmed.

Here's your first look at our panel tomorrow. We have Labour's @lisanandy, Lib Dem @munirawilson, Line of Duty creator @jed_mercurio and Crystal Palace chairman @CEO4TAG. A government representative is TBC. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/b74jHJ4DFP — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 17, 2020

Mercurio has remained active on social media throughout lockdown, and has criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on several occasions.

He and other members of the Line of Duty cast have previously created spoof videos (filmed remotely) in aid of various charities, featuring guest stars from other crime dramas like Midsomer Murders and Life on Mars.

We hope you enjoy another #LineofDuty lockdown video with our special guest stars. Please support ⁦@asksformasks⁩ by bidding in this week’s charity auction https://t.co/z6eJjqZ5r5 pic.twitter.com/BJUdh8l9U4 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 25, 2020

You can catch Jed Mercurio on Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on Thursday 18th June on BBC One at 10.45pm.