ITV's Victoria gets a 2017 Christmas special, reveals screenwriter Daisy Goodwin
The period drama starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will air a festive episode after its second series
Screenwriter Daisy Goodwin has revealed Victoria will get a 2017 Christmas special along with its second series announced last month.
The drama – which stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes – ends its first run on ITV this Sunday but is already confirmed for a return next year.
Taking part in a Twitter Q&A with Radio Times, Goodwin was asked whether she had begun writing series two and when it would find its way to screens, to which she replied...
The model follows that of fellow ITV period drama Downton Abbey which traditionally aired in autumn and included Christmas specials for five of its six series.
Victoria concludes this Sunday at 9pm on ITV with Jenna Coleman's Victoria heavily pregnant and facing the return of some unwelcome faces at court.