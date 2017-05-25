Goodwin said: “Even though she reigned in the 19th century, Victoria is a heroine for our times. In the next series she faces the very modern dilemma of how to juggle children with her husband and her job. As Victoria will discover, it’s hard to be a wife, a mother and ruler of the most powerful nation on earth!”

The first series is currently airing on ITV on Sunday nights with a starry cast headed by Coleman as the young Queen alongside Hughes as Prince Albert.

It launched at the end of August and has been a ratings success, with the series averaging 7.7 million viewers and 29.7% share of viewing, based on consolidated overnights. This makes it the top rated ITV drama of the year so far.

ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, said: "Mammoth and Daisy Goodwin have brought the characters so vividly to life in this series, and we're thrilled with the reception for Victoria. We're pleased to be able to confirm that Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes will return to continue the story on ITV."

Executive producer Damien Timmer added: “Following the audience response to Victoria we are delighted that the extraordinary Jenna Coleman will be returning to her throne for a second series. The next few years of Victoria's reign are packed full of extraordinary real life events, with constitutional crises, scandals at court and personal challenges aplenty for the Queen and Prince Albert. God save the Queen!”