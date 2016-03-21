Is Pine's cover about to be blown? The Night Manager series finale trailer teases explosive ending
Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie's thriller is set to end this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1, although the BBC are said to be discussing the possibility of a second series
The final episode of The Night Manager lands us right back where we started: at the Nefertiti Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.
Tom Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine might have left his old hotel job far behind, but does the new trailer for the series finale reveal that his past is about to catch up with him?
In the trailer, Egyptian bad boy Freddie Hamid drunkenly tells Pine, "I know you. You're the night manager."
Freddie, remember, was the partner of Pine's murdered lover Sophie. He had her killed after it was discovered she had revealed the list of Roper's weapons to the British government. Could Freddie work out that Pine was the person she had opened up to?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knhPvlM1lik
More like this
The series is set to end this Sunday 27th March at 9pm on BBC1, but the BBC are said to be discussing the possibility of a second series.
RadioTimes.com understands that BBC were in advanced talks with producers The Ink Factory, the production company run by two of novelist John Le Carré's sons.