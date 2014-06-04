House of Cards actor Corey Stoll and The Sopranos' Laila Robins join Homeland series four
The pair will line up alongside returning cast members Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin and Rupert Friend as the action shifts to the Middle East
There will be two new faces on the set of Homeland when production on the fourth series begins in South Africa later this month...
Corey Stoll, best known for his Golden Globe-nominated turn as Peter Russo in House of Cards, will guest star as Sandy Bachman, the CIA chief of station in Pakistan and one of the agency's rising stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
He will be joined by The Sopranos and Damages actress Laila Robins who joins the cast as a series regular, playing Martha Boyd, the US ambassador to Pakistan, described as "professional and put-together, with a ship-to-ship voice and the personality to match."
Filming will soon get under way in Cape Town as the action shifts to the Middle East where Carrie (Claire Danes) is now chief of station. Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend and Nazanin Boniadi are among those reprising their roles for the show's fourth outing.