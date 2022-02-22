Holby City locked down as Nicky is put in danger

As the hospital was put under lockdown, Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) stayed with a terrified Nicky. Meanwhile, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) took heavily pregnant teen Billie Faber (Delainey Hayles) to the safety of a meeting room.

Holby City was hit by another crisis in tonight’s episode (22nd February), when Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) opened a card containing a powder labelled as lethal anthrax. This was accompanied by a photo of her killer ex Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman) and the sinister words ‘time to die’.

A trapped Nicky was forced to confront her fears and trauma. Home truths flew between the two headstrong women as terminally ill Jac told Nicky to stop using her mentor’s situation as a distraction.

In moving scenes, Jac helped Nicky accept that she could bond with baby Juliet (played by Owusu’s real-life daughter), if only she gave herself the chance.

Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) had seen Nicky’s change of heart coming, but his wife Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) was devastated that they wouldn’t be able to adopt Juliet.

When Billie went into labour, Hanssen found himself playing midwife. He delivered her little boy just as her stunned father Russ (Simon Slater) arrived. Unfortunately, when Hanssen admitted that he had kept the news of Billie’s pregnancy from him, Russ felt betrayed and walked out.

Secret spy Madge Britton (Clare Burt) discovered that the daughter of one of Cameron’s victims had sent the dangerous greeting card - the enclosed substance was actually baking powder.

But when Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) spotted a message on Madge’s phone, she realised the nursing director was the mole passing on damning information about the hospital, and headed off to tell Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw).

Is Madge set to face huge consequences for her deception? Will she take Regina Marriott’s (Karen Ascoe) offer of a new role, or stay and fight for her job at Holby?

What’s next for Eli and Amelia? Will they draw from their experience with Juliet, deciding to explore adoption through the proper channels?

Hanssen and Russ are sadly on the rocks already - can ‘Henny’ make things right?

And what about Jac? Hope for her future is fading fast. Is it time to accept that Jac really is dying, or will a last-minute saviour appear? We’re still pinning our hopes on the latter.

