Norris, who was most recently seen in ITV drama Innocent, will join Idris Elba’s John Luther and his new sidekick DS Catherine Halliday, played by Wunmi Mosaku.

It is still unknown whether Luther’s troubled associate Alice Morgan – played by Ruth Wilson – will make a surprise comeback.

Luther is expected to return to BBC1 with four new episodes later this year – take a look at the first trailer for the new series below: