In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine , our team of dedicated TV specialists has whittled down all the programmes we know are coming in the next 12 months to a list of must-see shows.

Picking the best TV of 2023 is not easy. For a start, some of it remains under wraps. Then there’s the problem of separating the hype from the reality of programmes that are still being edited. But the biggest problem of all is boiling down the candidates to a mere 23.

From Helena Bonham Carter’s mesmerising turn as Noele Gordon in Nolly, to Sir David Attenborough’s celebration of the fauna of Britain in Wild Isles, all the big beasts of television are here.

Hugh Bonneville and Olivia Colman come back to the BBC in hugely-anticipated dramas, the vogue for westerns continues with Sky Atlantic’s Django, plus there are returning favourites, from the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who to the fourth season of Brian Cox’s acclaimed turn as ruthless tycoon Logan Roy in Succession.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We’ve also included more than big-budget dramas, which means the biggest production of them all – the King’s coronation. When his mother was crowned 70 years ago the TV age had barely dawned. Now we can safely say, it’s in its pomp.

Who knows what the next 70 years will bring? What we predict with some confidence is that the next 12 months promise some of the best TV you will have seen.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Oscar winner Olivia Colman and rising star Micheal Ward on their intergenerational romance in Empire of Light, working with an intimacy coordinator, why Micheal feels “lonely, a lot”, working with Sam Mendes and positivity about more Black-led stories being told

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt on 40 years of BBC Breakfast programmes, rivalry with Good Morning Britain, the move to Salford, rumours of whether Charlie wears a wig and the uncomfortable sofa

Joe Lycett on his favourite experiences in the new Travel Man series and his £10,000 shredding stunt before the Qatar World Cup

Lara Pulver on working on-screen with her husband Raza Jaffrey and best friend Parminder Nagra in Maternal, the myth that working mothers can “have it all”, and her enjoyment at starring on a drama where women are working together, not in conflict

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.