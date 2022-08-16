Sir David Attenborough to present major new wildlife series on BBC One

Wild Isles will consist of five episodes, with the first detailing why Britain and Ireland are so globally important when it comes to nature and wildlife. The remaining four parts will focus on a habitat each – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

Sir David Attenborough may be 96, but the natural historian shows no signs of slowing down with a new wildlife series coming to BBC One – this time all about the British Isles.

Attenborough will present the series, which aims to do for the wildlife of Britain and Ireland "what the Planet series has done for the wildlife of the world."

David Attenborough in Blue Planet II with a leatherback turtle.

Speaking of the upcoming nature doc, Sir David said: "In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dr Philip Wheeler, Senior Lecturer in Ecology at The Open University, added: "We are so used to seeing exotic places and species on wildlife documentaries that it is brilliant to see the wildlife of the British Isles presented in this way.

"Wild Isles shows how nature closer to home has amazing stories to tell and it is a real privilege to be able to contribute academic expertise from the OU to the series. I hope the public interest this series generates will give wildlife in Britain and Ireland the boost it urgently needs."

Beccy Speight, Chief Executive of the RSPB, the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, also commented: "Wild Isles will be essential viewing at a time when we are facing into a nature and climate emergency. Showcasing the UK’s spectacular places and wonderful wildlife gives us a powerful platform to build the broadest and most diverse movement for nature there’s ever been."

A release date has yet to be confirmed by the BBC.

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Documentaries news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.