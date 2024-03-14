In one of the images, Bailey is seen dressed in a cardigan, a shirt and glasses, and is holding a book by Jack Maddox, titled 10 Things I Hate About Plato.

In other images, he is holding a sign supporting trans rights. The images have since been taken down.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Jack Maddox appears to have been inspired by Henry Maddox, a character who appeared in Lauren James's mini-comic The Ethics of Infatuation Dynamics. That comic sees Charlie develop a crush on Maddox, who is a classics lecturer and TV presenter.

Fans were quick to express their excitement at the thought of Bailey appearing in the show, with one saying "whoever cast Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper deserves a raise and a fruit basket and has my eternal gratitude".

Another posted that "Jonathan Bailey has loved Heartstopper and always been so supportive of the cast and now he’s part of it", alongside a crying emoji.

If Bailey has joined the cast, he will be appearing alongside new star Darragh Hand, who is playing Michael Holden, as well as, reportedly, Hayley Atwell.

Atwell is said to be playing Nick's maternal aunt Diane in the show's third season, who in the graphic novels suggests to Nick that he should bring Charlie to Menorca the next year. As with Bailey's casting, this has not yet been confirmed.

Season 3 went into production back in October 2023, with plot details currently yet to be announced by Netflix.

One project that fans know for certain they will see Bailey in this year is Wicked: Part 1, the musical adaptation in which he is playing Fiyero Tigelaar.

Heartstopper seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

