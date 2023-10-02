Eagle-eyed fans will note that the episode being filmed is being directed by Andy Newbery, who has previously worked on shows including The Light in the Hall and Hidden.

The fact that the new season is entering production now should give us a hint as to when it is likely to arrive on screen, as season 2 began filming in September 2022, and was released in August 2023. This makes it seem likely that a Summer/Autumn 2024 release is on the cards.

We already know that the first episode of season 3 is titled Love, perhaps hinting that Nick and Charlie will finally find themselves able to express the full extent of their feelings to one another.

We also know that one member of the cast will not be returning in the new episodes, with Sebastian Croft's Ben Hope having been written out of the show.

Oseman previously revealed that Ben's "role in Heartstopper is now complete", as the character leaves Truham Grammar to start over at a new school.

Ben's final scene saw him show some remorse for the cruelty he displayed while secretly dating Charlie. Charlie says that he hopes Ben becomes a better person, but that he does not wish to have any part in his life.

Croft explained that this ending was written because "Alice and I both felt strongly about him not having a redemption arc".

He added that his character's final scene was "a really beautiful way of having these two people who have been through a lot — and Ben’s been horrible to Charlie — to have that conversation and explore it on a deeper level than I felt like we got to do in season 1".

