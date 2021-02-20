Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd wants Cristina Yang to return to ABC series

The ongoing seventeenth series of Grey’s Anatomy has already seen a couple of exciting guest stars – with Patrick Dempsey and TR Knight both returning to reprise their popular roles from earlier in the show’s run.

And there’s one more former character that star Kevin McKidd would love to make a special appearance on the show in the future: Cristina Yang.

Yang was played by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh on the first ten seasons of the show before the character left Seattle for Zurich, and McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt on the long-running drama, reckons it’s about time for a return.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: “There are so many [stars he’d like to see return], but the top of the list for me would be Sandra Oh’s character Cristina Yang – selfishly because she’s my good friend still, and I’d love to get a chance to work with her again.”

He added: “I’d love to see how Cristina and Owen would interact all these years later, because they left each other really still in love with each other but she had to change her life. So I think that would be top of my list, Sandra Oh. I don’t know if that will happen, but that would be amazing.”

Since she departed the show, Oh’s character has been mentioned by other characters on several occasions – so it’s not impossible that a return could materialise at some point, although fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath just yet.

The returns for both Dempsey and Knight, as Derek Shepherd and Dr George O’Malley respectively, came as welcome shocks for fans in what has been an often bleak series, with Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) suffering from a life-threatening case of COVID-19.

The stars – who were both killed off when they left the show – appeared in dream sequences set on a picturesque beach, emotionally reuniting with Meredith as she battled for her life.

Speaking to Deadline after his return episode aired in December, Knight revealed that filming had been a “profound” experience, revealing, “It was the ending I never expected and couldn’t possibly have expected, in so many ways.”

Seasons 1 to 15 of Grey’s Anatomy are available on Star on Disney+ from February 23rd in the UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, head to our TV Guide.