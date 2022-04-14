Grantchester’s Robson Green teases season 7 finale “shock”

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Green discussed the previous episode's scene in which Geordie sings after reuniting with estranged wife Cathy, before teasing "a complete non sequitur" for what happens to Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) in the final episode.

Grantchester's Robson Green has teased a "shock" ending for season 7 – but hinted that his character DI Geordie Keating will be in a "good place" by the finale, which airs tomorrow on Good Friday (15th April) .

“It's not a neat ending," he said. "Geordie starts singing in the police station. He starts singing a track from The Mikado. He’s a big fan of opera, for some reason, so he starts singing A Wandering Minstrel. But he only sings if he's in a good place, so that gives you a hint of where it's going.

"But it's not a neat ending. There’s a complete non sequitur towards the end of the series that will shock viewers in terms of what happens to Will."

Green didn't clarify whether the "shock" incident is related to Will's turbulent love life this season, or else a potential murder case.

Throughout the season, Will has had a will-they-won't-they relationship with Bonnie (played by Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie), Cathy's niece.

Ahead of the season, Green told RadioTimes.com that Ritchie “brings a really likeable aspect to the arc that Tom is pursuing in terms of true love”.

Will and Bonnie in Grantchester season 7 ITV

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Grantchester airs its season 7 finale on Friday at 9pm on ITV, and all episodes so far are available to watch on ITV Hub. You can order the Grantchester Mysteries books by James Runcie from Amazon.

