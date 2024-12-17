Although many know him for starring as Fred Buckle in Call the Midwife, Cliff Parisi is set to make an appearance in The Good Ship Murder's Christmas episode.

And it turns out he's quite dab hand at donning the signature white beard and Christmas hat as Santa Claus himself.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and other press about Parisi's guest character, Tyldesley said: "Everyone knows him, and he is, hands down, the best Santa I've ever witnessed."

Cliff Parisi in The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special. Channel 5

Ward continued: "I literally thought it was him."

"They didn’t take any chances, he’s a safe pair of hands as Santa," Tyldesley added.

"He’s had enough practice in Call the Midwife," Ward said.

"There's a great scene in it where me and Cath are sat there discussing that we need to find a Santa, and he just happens to be there like it's magic. And you’re looking at him and thinking, 'It’s Santa.'"

Read more:

The Christmas episode is set to see Jack in charge of finding a replacement Santa on the ship, leading to some Yuletide chaos.

Talking about what his character is up against in the episode, Ward said: "For him, I think he's just always trying to impress Kate. So he's just trying to say, look, if anyone can make it happen, I can make it happen. And he believes in himself.

"He says he’s just got to believe in the magic of Christmas, and it shouldn't be that hard to find a Santa on a cruise because I'm sure there’s someone who’s dressed up as him before.

"But the pressure is on for him to find someone because he doesn't want to be letting all these kids down on the ship, especially leading up to Christmas. They want to see Santa, not Jack. So he's definitely got a task ahead of him."

The synopsis for the episode reads: "The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the ship's resident Santa falls ill, threatening to disappoint the passengers.

"Bev puts Jack in charge of finding a replacement Santa, and his search leads him to Buddy, a veteran comedian in Dubrovnik who seems like the perfect fit.

"However, unexpected events complicate Jack's plan, leaving everyone scrambling to save Christmas on board.

"Meanwhile, Jamil sees the Santa situation as his big chance. Inspired by Jack and dreaming of a life on stage, he volunteers to play an elf, diving into the role with enthusiasm and giving it his all."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It continues: "Jack sets himself a personal mission: to rekindle Kate's Christmas spirit and show her the magic of the festive season.

"As they spend more time together, their connection deepens, leaving everyone wondering if this Christmas will bring them closer together.

"In the midst of the holiday excitement, there's a bit of tension between Kate and Piers as they navigate working together after their breakup. Piers faces a new career opportunity, prompting him to consider a big decision about his future.

"Adding to the ship's changing dynamic, the new head of security, Frankie, steps into her role and quickly makes her presence known. Bev, too, is faced with an exciting new opportunity that could lead her to embark on a fresh chapter."

The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special will air on Wednesday 18th December at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.