"There's a real showbizzy, camp element, but there's a beautiful message at the heart of the Christmas episode which runs alongside the will-they-won't-they plot with Jack and Kate.

"I feel like it's got a bit of everything, and then of course Shayne sings brilliantly at the end of the episode like he does every time."

Shayne Ward added: "There's a little girl in the episode too, and Jack and Kate don't want to let her down.

"Santa is in the midst of everything, and we just want to make sure that everyone on the ship has a great Christmas."

You can watch the festive episode on Wednesday 18th December at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special cast: Who's returning? And who are the guest stars?

Claire Sweeney as Beverley in The Good Ship Murder. Mark Cassar / Channel 5 Television / Clapperboard

Shayne Ward returns as detective turned cabaret singer Jack Grayling and Catherine Tyldesley reprises her role as First Officer Kate Woods.

Other returning names include:

Claire Sweeney as Beverley, the cruise director.

Geoffrey Breton as Piers, a first officer and Kate's ex.

Zak Douglas as Jamil, a crew member.

The Christmas special will also welcome:

Kiza Deen (Hollyoaks, Doctors) as Frankie, the new head of security.

James Barriscale (Hijack) as Captain Marlowe.

The guest stars for The Good Ship Murder Christmas special are as follows:

Cliff Parisi (Call the Midwife, EastEnders).

Naomi Radcliffe (Coronation Street).

Emily Stott (Foundation).

Victoria Schranz.

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special plot: What will happen?

Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward in The Good Ship Murder. Viacom CBS/Channel 5

The official synopsis is as follows: "The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the ship's resident Santa falls ill, threatening to disappoint the passengers.

"Bev puts Jack in charge of finding a replacement Santa, and his search leads him to Buddy, a veteran comedian in Dubrovnik who seems like the perfect fit.

"However, unexpected events complicate Jack's plan, leaving everyone scrambling to save Christmas on board."

Elsewhere, Jack is also on a mission to "rekindle Kate's Christmas spirit and show her the magic of the festive season".

"As they spend more time together, their connection deepens, leaving everyone wondering if this Christmas will bring them closer together," continues the episode description.

There's also "a bit of tension between Kate and Piers as they navigate working together after their breakup", and Piers is facing "a new career opportunity, prompting him to consider a big decision about his future".

And there is a new head of security onboard the ship, who "quickly makes her presence known", while Bev "is faced with an exciting new opportunity that could lead her to embark on a fresh chapter".

"Meanwhile, Jamil sees the Santa situation as his big chance," adds the synopsis.

"Inspired by Jack and dreaming of a life on stage, he volunteers to play an elf, diving into the role with enthusiasm and giving it his all."

The Good Ship Murder Christmas special trailer: Is it available to watch?

Not yet - watch this space for updates.

The Good Ship Murder Christmas Special airs on Wednesday 18th December at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

